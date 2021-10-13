Zacks: Analysts Expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. CareTrust REIT reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 68.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 42,922 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 83.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,242,000 after buying an additional 414,578 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRE stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,555. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

