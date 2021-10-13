Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.38). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.97) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($3.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.