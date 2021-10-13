Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.38). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.97) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($3.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.