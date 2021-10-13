Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.81. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

GWB stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.15. 310,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

