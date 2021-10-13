Zacks: Analysts Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce sales of $8.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the lowest is $2.10 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $15.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $40.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.60 million, with estimates ranging from $12.53 million to $49.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

MRNS stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $434.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,207,000 after acquiring an additional 646,547 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

