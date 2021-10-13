Zacks: Analysts Expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Penumbra posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.22.

Penumbra stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.45. The company had a trading volume of 70,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,425. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.87.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $169,316.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,931 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,951 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,756,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,554,000 after acquiring an additional 38,299 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,006,000 after acquiring an additional 55,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,226,000 after acquiring an additional 75,687 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 434,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.