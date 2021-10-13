Zacks: Analysts Expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:TPH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.88. 19,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,074. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.