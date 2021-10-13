Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.18). Aethlon Medical also reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, June 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.54. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

