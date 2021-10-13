Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.94. Highwoods Properties reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $48.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

