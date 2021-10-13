Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $834.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce sales of $834.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $789.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $863.90 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $600.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $135.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.64. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $189.00.

In related news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,379. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,487,000 after acquiring an additional 967,343 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,921 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after acquiring an additional 479,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.