Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Post -$1.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.23). Natera reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($4.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($3.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.55.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $108.89 on Wednesday. Natera has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.49.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $53,661.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $56,048.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,694 shares of company stock valued at $26,247,845. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Natera by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Natera by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Natera by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Natera by 1.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Natera by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.