Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 122.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PIRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $196,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

PIRS stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $315.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.19.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

