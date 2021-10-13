Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will post sales of $47.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.90 million and the lowest is $46.60 million. Safehold reported sales of $38.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $185.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $186.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $233.75 million, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $249.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.

Safehold stock opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. Safehold has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 657,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $2,504,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 726,680 shares of company stock valued at $54,973,742 and sold 163,400 shares valued at $14,621,046. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,716 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,345,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

