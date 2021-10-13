Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

SCM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,812. The firm has a market cap of $259.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $3,602,000. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 837,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after buying an additional 41,980 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 156.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.