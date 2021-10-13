Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.51 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

WHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

WHF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. 25,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,110. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $331.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.