Zacks: Brokerages Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $469.58 Million

Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will post $469.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $451.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $488.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $376.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million.

AQN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,030 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,967 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,876 shares during the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQN opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

