Zacks: Brokerages Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages predict that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. HollyFrontier posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 292.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

HFC opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.77. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 472,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,889,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after purchasing an additional 476,697 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.