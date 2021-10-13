Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will report sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $6.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,182 shares of company stock valued at $14,239,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.