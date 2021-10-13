Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.74. Mondelez International reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 44.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,643,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after acquiring an additional 502,497 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 43,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 96.1% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,907,000 after acquiring an additional 275,511 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.85. 193,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,113,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69. The company has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

