Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $224.97 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce sales of $224.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.30 million and the highest is $231.65 million. TriMas reported sales of $199.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $864.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $854.00 million to $874.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $914.15 million, with estimates ranging from $890.90 million to $937.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 155,729 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TriMas by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 86,237 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 64,934 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TriMas has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

