Zano Market Cap Hits $28.04 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $28.04 million and $212,677.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00004508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,305.39 or 1.00037842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00060292 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.75 or 0.00319026 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.90 or 0.00530514 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.57 or 0.00217463 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009636 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002370 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,886,585 coins and its circulating supply is 10,857,085 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

