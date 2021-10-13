ZClassic (ZCL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,685.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $2,685.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.19 or 0.00206577 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00120108 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00126702 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002451 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.