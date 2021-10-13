Zcoin (XZC) Achieves Market Cap of $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,983.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,633.58 or 0.06266582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.58 or 0.00311426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.41 or 0.01030304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00092649 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.00470358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.99 or 0.00336291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.00298418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

