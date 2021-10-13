Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $28.74

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.74, but opened at $30.40. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 78 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($6.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($5.90). The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 455.50% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

