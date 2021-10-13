Zeepin (ZPT) Achieves Market Cap of $501,894.46

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $501,894.46 and $19,622.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00074441 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00116909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00073859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,228.30 or 0.99754688 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.28 or 0.06097863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

