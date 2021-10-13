Zenfuse 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $426,856.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0666 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $426,856.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00218201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00095236 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

ZEFU is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,280,250 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

