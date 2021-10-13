Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $10,717.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.07 or 0.00207117 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00121093 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00126842 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002447 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,586,504 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

