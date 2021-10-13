Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading 6.6% Higher

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59. Approximately 94,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,344,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

A number of research firms have commented on ZH. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.36 million. Analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zhihu in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

