ZINC Price Reaches $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. ZINC has a total market cap of $28,004.16 and approximately $90.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00043043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.42 or 0.00211632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00093242 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.