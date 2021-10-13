ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ZIP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of ZIP stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24. ZIP has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company operates through ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Spotcap segments. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to merchants in the retail, education, health, and travel industries through online and in store.

