ZKSwap (ZKS) Market Cap Hits $95.61 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $95.61 million and $4.74 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00072382 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00117916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00074895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,875.41 or 0.99766985 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,542.32 or 0.06213698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

