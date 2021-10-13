Zloadr (ZDR) Market Capitalization Hits $3.43 Million

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 25% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, Zloadr has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zloadr has a total market cap of $3.43 million and $10.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zloadr alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00042984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00209944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00093892 BTC.

Zloadr Profile

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zloadr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zloadr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.