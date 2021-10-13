Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Blackhill Capital Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Blackhill Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 4.0% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $43,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 25.3% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 54,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 20.1% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,307. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

