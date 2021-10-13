Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 0.7% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $197.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.62. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

