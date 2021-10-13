Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

About Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY)

Zoned Properties, Inc is real estate development company, which engages in the operation, lease, and management of commercial properties. It offers development strategies and advisory services. The company was founded on August 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

