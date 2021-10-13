ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches One Day Volume of $692,822.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 37% lower against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and $692,822.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00071812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00116979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00074760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,485.23 or 0.99956434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.72 or 0.06193189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 60,360,024 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

