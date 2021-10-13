ZrCoin (ZRC) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $85,422.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00071812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00116979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00074760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,485.23 or 0.99956434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.72 or 0.06193189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

