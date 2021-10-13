Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,804,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.97% of Zscaler worth $1,470,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 22.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $1,826,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 6.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $277.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.16.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,329 shares of company stock valued at $96,981,701. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. KGI Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

