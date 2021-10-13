Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells $81,263.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $81,263.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,123 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $237,407.63.

On Monday, August 30th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $157,170.00.

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,908. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

