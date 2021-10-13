ZUSD Price Hits $1.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $55,069.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00073300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00118467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00074612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,168.37 or 0.99658845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.78 or 0.06219530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

