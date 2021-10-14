$0.03 EPS Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is ($0.10). Groupon reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. Groupon had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.96 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Shares of Groupon stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $23.54. 661,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,072. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Groupon has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $695.02 million, a PE ratio of 90.54 and a beta of 2.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

