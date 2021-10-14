$0.05 EPS Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.47. Wayfair posted earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on W. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.70.

Shares of W stock opened at $235.46 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $221.09 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.63. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $2,731,597. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Wayfair by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Wayfair by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Wayfair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

