$0.08 EPS Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Gogo posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOGO shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Shares of GOGO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.36. 4,270,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,502. Gogo has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gogo by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Gogo by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 65.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

