-$0.09 EPS Expected for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). Geron posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Geron.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,083.58% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GERN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Geron by 741.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Geron by 268.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Geron by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Geron in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.42. 914,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.