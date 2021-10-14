-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). Affimed reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. The company had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. Affimed has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.67.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

