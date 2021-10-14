-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.63). Carvana reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion.

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.79.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $282.54 on Thursday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $179.24 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.49 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total value of $628,782.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,702.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 25,541 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total transaction of $8,308,231.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 746,157 shares of company stock worth $254,774,756 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $1,040,013,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 25.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $104,960,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,624,000 after purchasing an additional 397,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $99,664,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

