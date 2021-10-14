-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). GlycoMimetics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GlycoMimetics.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

GlycoMimetics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 115,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,687. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $104.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 207,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 171.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 668,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 20.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 131,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.