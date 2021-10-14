$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Fulton Financial posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 1,095.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 657,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 602,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 508,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,228,000 after purchasing an additional 428,721 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after purchasing an additional 272,775 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 265,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,620. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

