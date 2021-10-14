-$0.55 EPS Expected for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.50). Replimune Group reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of REPL opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. Replimune Group has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.48.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $897,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 808,509 shares in the company, valued at $24,198,674.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $905,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,857.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,939. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after buying an additional 59,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at $4,487,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 101,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

