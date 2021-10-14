$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. NIKE posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Amundi bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,388,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after purchasing an additional 972,516 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $156.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.68. NIKE has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

