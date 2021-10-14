-$0.65 EPS Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will announce ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.66). DermTech posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.77). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In other DermTech news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $154,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $42,052.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,889,000 after buying an additional 518,695 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in DermTech by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 15,743 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. DermTech has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $933.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

